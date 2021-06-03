Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,961 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $234.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

