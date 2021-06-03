Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce $225.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $854.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $882.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $71.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

