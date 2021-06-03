Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.18). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,797,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,941. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.01. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

