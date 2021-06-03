Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.28 Million

Brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce sales of $29.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $21.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $119.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.12 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 362,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 299,322 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 676,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,130. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

