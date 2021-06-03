Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Announce $3.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report $3.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.38 to $13.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $192.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $193.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

