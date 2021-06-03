Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

