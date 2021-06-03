Zacks: Analysts Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report $3.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 million to $5.70 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 298.85% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

ADMP stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,563,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $168.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

