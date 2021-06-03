Zacks: Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.56. Graco posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.