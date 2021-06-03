Zacks: Analysts Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.11. Hexcel posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

