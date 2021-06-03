Zacks: Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.86. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 313.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 11,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $258,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $972,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $318.39. 63,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,472. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

