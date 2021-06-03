Zacks: Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,092 shares of company stock worth $5,969,839 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,195,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.33. The company had a trading volume of 865,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.23. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

