Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report sales of $59.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $42.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $230.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $338.62 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

NOVA traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

