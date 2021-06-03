Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.87. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $142.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.01. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.