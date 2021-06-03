Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.87. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $142.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.01. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

