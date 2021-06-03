Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $712.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $3,513,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

