Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The RMR Group.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 62,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,667. The RMR Group has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

