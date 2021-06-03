Zacks: Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.78 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $27.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.25 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.35 billion to $29.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $242.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.54. Danaher has a 12-month low of $164.51 and a 12-month high of $261.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

