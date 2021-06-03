Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to post $482.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.51 million and the lowest is $477.87 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $449.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

INVH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. 99,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,322. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $36.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

