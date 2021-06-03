Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.18. Primo Water reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million.

PRMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

PRMW opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,418,988.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 745,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 632,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Primo Water by 12.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

