Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $57.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

