Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.17.

AIN opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.38. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

