Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 301.36% and a negative net margin of 414.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

