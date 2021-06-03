Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to “Hold”

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTEM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $502.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,929,402.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,316,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,504,031.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

