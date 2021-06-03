Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) to “Strong-Buy”

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

SKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

NYSE:SKY opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 738,616 shares of company stock worth $33,828,437. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 240,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 720,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

