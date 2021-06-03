Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CRO Joachim Heel Sells 4,000 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total value of $2,007,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $506.04. The stock had a trading volume of 209,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

