Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.90 million-$95.70 million.

Shares of NYSE ZH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 25,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZH shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

