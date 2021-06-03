Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,099 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Zimmer Biomet worth $162,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $161.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.54. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

