Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $186.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zoetis exceeded first-quarter earnings and sales estimates. The company raised its financial guidance for 2021. The company’s companion animal portfolio maintains momentum on solid growth of key dermatology products, such as Apoquel and Cytopoint brands as well as the Simparica franchise, including the initial encouraging uptake of Simparica Trio. The launch of innovative products (namely, ProHeart, Librela, Revolution Plus and many vaccines) further bolstered the portfolio and should fuel growth in the upcoming quarters. The recent acquisitions and collaborations also contributed to the companion animal portfolio sales and should boost its performance. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the cattle market is posing challenges to beef and dairy customers, which can affect sales. Stiff competition is a concern too.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $172.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.03. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $130.40 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Zoetis by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

