Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $362.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.36.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $327.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.21. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $196.10 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $11,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

