Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $191.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $96.59 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -132.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.28.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,633. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

