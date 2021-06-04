-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). Tellurian reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 619.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 172,735 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $9,805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

TELL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 20,616,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,341,837. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

