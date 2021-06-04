$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.09. 23,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.16. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.