$0.28 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 274,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $981.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Interface by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

