$0.30 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Shares of ORA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.62. 293,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

