$0.37 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. CareTrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. 12,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,548. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More: What is a conference call?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.