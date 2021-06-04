$0.37 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. CareTrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. 12,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,548. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

