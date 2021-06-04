-$0.40 EPS Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Ford Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 151,289,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,338,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 241.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

