-$0.46 EPS Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is ($0.98). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $22,833,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.80. FibroGen has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

