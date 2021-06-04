$0.88 EPS Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.88. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $98.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,064. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

