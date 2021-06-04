$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.92. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 46.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

