$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $0.92. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 166,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 421,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,009 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

