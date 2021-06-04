$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 million to $8.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONCT shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $271.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

