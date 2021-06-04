$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQ shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 14,464,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,094,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.