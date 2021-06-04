$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $791.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.21. 624,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,542. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

