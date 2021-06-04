$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.03. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. 1,252,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

