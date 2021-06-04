$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $487.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

Shares of RL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.19. 9,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 over the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.