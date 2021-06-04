$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

ALXN traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $177.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,245. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

