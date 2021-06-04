-$1.67 EPS Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the lowest is ($1.80). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of ($3.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($5.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.32) to ($3.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE CCL opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

