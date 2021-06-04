$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 590.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

