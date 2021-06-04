$1.78 EPS Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.79. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.88. The stock had a trading volume of 454,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys has a one year low of $176.15 and a one year high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

