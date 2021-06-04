$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

GPN traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $194.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,818. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.12. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $8,423,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

