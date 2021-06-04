$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.03. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.19.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.75. 623,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,139. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $213.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

